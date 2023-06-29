Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNS, MS, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS), where a total of 5,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 599,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 35,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 156,206 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 12,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

