Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNS, MS, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MRNS), where a total of 5,993 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 599,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of MRNS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,600 underlying shares of MRNS. Below is a chart showing MRNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 35,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,400 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 156,206 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 12,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MRNS options, MS options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DRIV Videos
MVIS Historical Stock Prices
UNF shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.