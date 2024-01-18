Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, TGT, EPAM

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 67,819 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 28,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) options are showing a volume of 3,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 322,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 384,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,981 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,100 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

