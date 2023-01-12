Notable Thursday Option Activity: MRNA, PNC, SPG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total of 40,739 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,800 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 11,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.4% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,969 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,900 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 8,117 contracts, representing approximately 811,700 underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,400 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
