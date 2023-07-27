Notable Thursday Option Activity: MPC, TTWO, TMUS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC), where a total volume of 11,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.7% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 5,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
And T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) options are showing a volume of 18,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
