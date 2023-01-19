Notable Thursday Option Activity: MODG, DLTR, AXL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG), where a total of 6,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 629,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of MODG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of MODG. Below is a chart showing MODG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 8,568 contracts, representing approximately 856,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (Symbol: AXL) saw options trading volume of 4,409 contracts, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of AXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of AXL. Below is a chart showing AXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MODG options, DLTR options, or AXL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
