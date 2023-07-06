Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMM, DOCN, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 23,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) options are showing a volume of 9,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 913,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,000 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 11,323 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
