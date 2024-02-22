Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMM, BX, STX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total volume of 21,065 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.1% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,500 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 17,103 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 415,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 10,475 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $83 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 3,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,200 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

