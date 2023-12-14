Notable Thursday Option Activity: MHK, SLB, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK), where a total volume of 9,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 909,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.5% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 81,333 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 11,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) options are showing a volume of 10,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
