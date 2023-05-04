Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, DDOG, OZK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total volume of 23,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 62,327 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 125.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 3,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,100 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) options are showing a volume of 28,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.2% of OZK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,200 underlying shares of OZK. Below is a chart showing OZK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
