Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, BILL, NKE

October 19, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total volume of 11,956 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 8,372 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 837,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,900 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 53,586 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 11,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MA options, BILL options, or NKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

