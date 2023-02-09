Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYFT, GFF, BGS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 184,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 18.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 125.4% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 32,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) saw options trading volume of 5,627 contracts, representing approximately 562,700 underlying shares or approximately 112.9% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,800 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) saw options trading volume of 12,896 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 110.3% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 682,500 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

