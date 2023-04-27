Notable Thursday Option Activity: LVS, WWD, PTCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 36,414 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 5,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,400 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD) options are showing a volume of 2,009 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.2% of WWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of WWD. Below is a chart showing WWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) options are showing a volume of 4,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 478,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 702,360 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,000 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
