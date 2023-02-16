Notable Thursday Option Activity: LVS, BTU, PRU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total of 37,300 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.9% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 22,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:
Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 33,124 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,500 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) options are showing a volume of 9,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 983,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
