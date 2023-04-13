Markets
LSI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSI, HZNP, EVER

April 13, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), where a total volume of 161,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 875.1% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 80,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) options are showing a volume of 25,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.5% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,000 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And EverQuote Inc (Symbol: EVER) saw options trading volume of 2,253 contracts, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares or approximately 103% of EVER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of EVER. Below is a chart showing EVER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
