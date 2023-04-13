Notable Thursday Option Activity: LSI, HZNP, EVER

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), where a total volume of 161,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 16.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 875.1% of LSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 80,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of LSI. Below is a chart showing LSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP) options are showing a volume of 25,880 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.5% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,000 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And EverQuote Inc (Symbol: EVER) saw options trading volume of 2,253 contracts, representing approximately 225,300 underlying shares or approximately 103% of EVER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 218,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of EVER. Below is a chart showing EVER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LSI options, HZNP options, or EVER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CEPU Options Chain
SIXD Videos
PARR market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.