Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TTWO, DVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 14,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 2,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,496 contracts, representing approximately 949,600 underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 2,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:
And DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) saw options trading volume of 3,224 contracts, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares or approximately 59.2% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,700 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, TTWO options, or DVA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
