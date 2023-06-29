Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, BBIO, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 22,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.3% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 5,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,900 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) saw options trading volume of 28,161 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 139.7% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 7,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,600 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 88,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.6% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 12,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, BBIO options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
