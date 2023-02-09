Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, AR, PTEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 9,016 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 901,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 33,669 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 16,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

