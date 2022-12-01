Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, ADM, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total volume of 10,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:
Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) options are showing a volume of 12,580 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of ADM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring December 02, 2022, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of ADM. Below is a chart showing ADM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 24,683 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 11,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, ADM options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
