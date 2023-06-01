Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPLA, TMUS, INTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), where a total volume of 3,949 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 394,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 842,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,859 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,900 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 27,923 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 194,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 14,058 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

