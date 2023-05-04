Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMND, DEN, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 18,915 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 174.3% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) saw options trading volume of 10,285 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 163.7% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 628,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,800 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 75,589 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 153.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 8,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
