Notable Thursday Option Activity: LLY, ULTA, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 15,878 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.7% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,600 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring April 14, 2023, with 366 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 76,815 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

