Notable Thursday Option Activity: LLY, JPM, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 15,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,510 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 27,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

