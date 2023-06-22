Notable Thursday Option Activity: LLY, JPM, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 15,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.9% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 55,510 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) options are showing a volume of 27,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LLY options, JPM options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of BMYR
INSM Options Chain
NYCB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.