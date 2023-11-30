Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEN, LOW, DVN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 9,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 919,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 14,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 41,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, LOW options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.