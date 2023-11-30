Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEN, LOW, DVN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 9,196 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 919,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,300 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW) options are showing a volume of 14,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,700 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 41,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LEN options, LOW options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HAS Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LMNR
BBW Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.