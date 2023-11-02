Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEN, JNJ, HAS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 8,436 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 843,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,500 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 30,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 10,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,000 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

