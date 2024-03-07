News & Insights

Markets
LAMR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LAMR, CLF, GDDY

March 07, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total of 3,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 534,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 47,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 10,211 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LAMR options, CLF options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 EJFA YTD Return
 SYK Price Target
 WLDN Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAMR
CLF
GDDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.