Notable Thursday Option Activity: LAMR, CLF, GDDY

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 47,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 10,211 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
