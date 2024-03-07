Notable Thursday Option Activity: LAMR, CLF, GDDY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR), where a total of 3,080 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 308,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.6% of LAMR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 534,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 2,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 298,600 underlying shares of LAMR. Below is a chart showing LAMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 47,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 10,211 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,000 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LAMR options, CLF options, or GDDY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.