Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, STNG, GES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 31,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 9,588 contracts, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 5,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KSS options, STNG options, or GES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

