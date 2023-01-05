Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, STNG, GES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 31,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.9% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,953 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,300 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 9,588 contracts, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares or approximately 82.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,800 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 5,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 573,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 815,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KSS options, STNG options, or GES options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of SCHB
BHGE YTD Return
FNTE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.