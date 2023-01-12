Notable Thursday Option Activity: KMI, CUTR, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), where a total volume of 54,525 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 16,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Cutera Inc (Symbol: CUTR) options are showing a volume of 2,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of CUTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 530,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,300 underlying shares of CUTR. Below is a chart showing CUTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 12,211 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,200 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for KMI options, CUTR options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.