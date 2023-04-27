Notable Thursday Option Activity: KEX, PATK, PINS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kirby Corp. (Symbol: KEX), where a total volume of 2,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 211,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.6% of KEX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of KEX. Below is a chart showing KEX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK) saw options trading volume of 875 contracts, representing approximately 87,500 underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of PATK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,300 underlying shares of PATK. Below is a chart showing PATK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS) options are showing a volume of 53,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,800 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

