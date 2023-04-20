Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, UAL, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 131,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 26,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 71,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,669 contracts, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

