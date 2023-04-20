Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, UAL, ULTA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 131,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 26,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 71,978 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,669 contracts, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares or approximately 81.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 572,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, UAL options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Dividend Stocks
SYF Technical Analysis
WFE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.