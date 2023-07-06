Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, TXN, BAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 34,902 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 778,100 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 24,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 223,001 contracts, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

