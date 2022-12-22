Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, EFC, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 47,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.3% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 7,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,900 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) saw options trading volume of 5,420 contracts, representing approximately 542,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of EFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,200 underlying shares of EFC. Below is a chart showing EFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 16,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 726 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, EFC options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.