Notable Thursday Option Activity: IP, AXP, PNC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), where a total volume of 21,165 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 16,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 18,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 11,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

