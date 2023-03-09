Notable Thursday Option Activity: INTC, TMUS, FRC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total of 240,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 42.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 14,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) saw options trading volume of 25,717 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of TMUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TMUS. Below is a chart showing TMUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC) saw options trading volume of 9,101 contracts, representing approximately 910,100 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of FRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares of FRC. Below is a chart showing FRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

