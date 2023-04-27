Notable Thursday Option Activity: INDI, GOOGL, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI), where a total of 17,718 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.4% of INDI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 15,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INDI. Below is a chart showing INDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 420,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 25,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 94,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INDI options, GOOGL options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.