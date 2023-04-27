Notable Thursday Option Activity: INDI, GOOGL, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in indie Semiconductor Inc (Symbol: INDI), where a total of 17,718 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.4% of INDI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 15,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of INDI. Below is a chart showing INDI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 420,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 25,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 94,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,900 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INDI options, GOOGL options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Smallcap Stocks
Institutional Holders of WTRG
Funds Holding CSAL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.