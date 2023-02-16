Markets
ICUI

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ICUI, CANO, SGEN

February 16, 2023 — 05:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), where a total of 3,051 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 305,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 162% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 188,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Cano Health Inc (Symbol: CANO) options are showing a volume of 127,691 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.1% of CANO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 63,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares of CANO. Below is a chart showing CANO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 14,002 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 149% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ICUI options, CANO options, or SGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.



