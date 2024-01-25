Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBP, XOM, RGLD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Installed Building Products Inc (Symbol: IBP), where a total of 1,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 124,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.3% of IBP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 206,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of IBP. Below is a chart showing IBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 110,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 7,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 776,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) saw options trading volume of 1,847 contracts, representing approximately 184,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.2% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 317,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBP options, XOM options, or RGLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
