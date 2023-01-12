Notable Thursday Option Activity: IAC, ABBV, RILY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Iac Inc (Symbol: IAC), where a total volume of 11,137 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.8% of IAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IAC. Below is a chart showing IAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 49,851 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) saw options trading volume of 5,207 contracts, representing approximately 520,700 underlying shares or approximately 92.7% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 561,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IAC options, ABBV options, or RILY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
