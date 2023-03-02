Notable Thursday Option Activity: HUM, ON, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 5,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) saw options trading volume of 39,886 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 7,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,500 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 29,240 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

