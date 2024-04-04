Notable Thursday Option Activity: HL, M, W

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 36,969 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 15,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 1,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,500 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
