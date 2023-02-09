Notable Thursday Option Activity: HELE, CRWD, RETA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 2,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 29,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 3,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, CRWD options, or RETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.