Notable Thursday Option Activity: HELE, CRWD, RETA

February 09, 2023 — 04:40 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 2,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 234,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 29,489 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 3,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,500 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 3,966 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, CRWD options, or RETA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
