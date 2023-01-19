Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, TGT, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 40,944 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 46,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,000 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 262,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 28,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

