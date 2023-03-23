Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, MU, CRM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 20,827 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 77,388 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,200 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 51,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 15,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
