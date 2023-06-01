Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 117,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 647.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 181,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 449.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 11,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 63,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 411.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, CRWD options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Blue Chip Stocks
SYBT Videos
TTOO Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.