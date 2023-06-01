Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 117,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 647.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 181,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 449.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 11,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 63,917 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 411.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

