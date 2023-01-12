Notable Thursday Option Activity: GPRO, ALL, CRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GoPro Inc (Symbol: GPRO), where a total volume of 5,820 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 582,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of GPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 1,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,800 underlying shares of GPRO. Below is a chart showing GPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) saw options trading volume of 6,004 contracts, representing approximately 600,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of ALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,700 underlying shares of ALL. Below is a chart showing ALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) options are showing a volume of 16,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 608,300 underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
