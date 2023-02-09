Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, CSII, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 1.5 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 146.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 352.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 137,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc (Symbol: CSII) options are showing a volume of 7,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 784,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 316.8% of CSII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,100 underlying shares of CSII. Below is a chart showing CSII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 886,924 contracts, representing approximately 88.7 million underlying shares or approximately 283.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 62,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

