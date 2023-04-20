Markets
GOOG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, DHI, USB

April 20, 2023 — 01:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 135,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 16,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 18,242 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 89,729 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 27,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

