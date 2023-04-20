Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, DHI, USB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 135,152 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 16,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 18,242 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) saw options trading volume of 89,729 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of USB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 27,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of USB. Below is a chart showing USB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, DHI options, or USB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IQI Dividend History
PRGS Dividend History
FBMS Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.