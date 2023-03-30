Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOGO, IART, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO), where a total volume of 1,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.1% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 466,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,500 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) options are showing a volume of 2,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,000 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 85,649 contracts, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

