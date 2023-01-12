Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, IRM, DVN

January 12, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 9,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 968,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 6,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 38,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

