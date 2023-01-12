Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, IRM, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 9,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 968,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,900 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) options are showing a volume of 6,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 647,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 38,233 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,724 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 872,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, IRM options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Growth Stocks
NNI Dividend Growth Rate
Institutional Holders of BBCA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.