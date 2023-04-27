Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, GOGO, GLNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 63,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 225.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 6,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,500 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Gogo Inc (Symbol: GOGO) options are showing a volume of 6,396 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 639,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 184.9% of GOGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,300 underlying shares of GOGO. Below is a chart showing GOGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 10,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.6% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,600 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
