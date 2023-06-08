Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, GLNG, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 290,860 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 734.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 13,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 40,941 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 361.9% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 594,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 59.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 287.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 36,582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
